Train car on fire travels from Hesperia to Victorville before being doused

Authorities responded to a train car on fire Saturday night, originally reported in Hesperia, but put out almost an hour later in Victorville, where the train stopped at the Amtrak Station. San Bernardino County Fire received reports of a train car on fire near Santa Fe Street in Hesperia at 9:38 p.m., authorities said, with smoke seen coming from the engine compartment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.