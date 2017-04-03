Three injured in crash caused by wild pursuit Friday afternoon
Five people suffered minor injuries in a traffic collision that was caused by a wild chase Friday afternoon that began in Victorville and ended near Highway 395 and Air Expressway. Authorities issued a hard closure in both directions at Air Expressway and Highway 395 at 1:55 p.m. due to the crash.
