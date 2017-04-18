This Desert Life: A century-old snapshot of Victorville

In his possession were 16 copies - from 1917 to 1918 - of the Victor Valley News-Herald, our region's first newspaper. The issues are in absurdly fine condition considering the oldest among them was printed 36,488 days ago, 37 shy of 100 years. The News-Herald was the “Only Newspaper Published in Victor Valley,” and touted “Exclusive Circulation Among Prosperous Ranchers and Miners.” It ran weekly beginning in 1913 or 1914.

