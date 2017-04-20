Thieves steal Victorville womana s a ...

Thieves steal Victorville womana s a sacred rosesa that honor her parents

Next Story Prev Story
22 min ago Read more: Victorville Daily Press

Michelle Sgantas is pleading with thieves to return "sacred roses" that were stolen from her front yard during Easter weekend. Sgantas told the Daily Press that sheriff's deputies believe two men took the large terracotta pot with large pink roses from her front yard east of Village Drive in Victorville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Victorville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Who is marketing online in Visalia? Apr 16 maudifyfresnoseo 1
Jeanette Atencio Apr 14 JEANETTE ATENCIO 1
Samuel Palmer Apr 14 SAMUEL PALMER 1
Teresa Buzbee Apr 14 TERESA BUZBEE 1
Kevin Polzin Apr 14 KEVIN POLZIN 1
Christine Martinez Apr 14 CHRISTINE MARTINEZ 1
Christy Kidwell Apr 14 CHRISTY KIDWELL 1
See all Victorville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Victorville Forum Now

Victorville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Victorville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Dalai Lama
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Victorville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,601 • Total comments across all topics: 280,414,303

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC