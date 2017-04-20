Thieves steal Victorville womana s a sacred rosesa that honor her parents
Michelle Sgantas is pleading with thieves to return "sacred roses" that were stolen from her front yard during Easter weekend. Sgantas told the Daily Press that sheriff's deputies believe two men took the large terracotta pot with large pink roses from her front yard east of Village Drive in Victorville.
