Teenage trio lead sheriffa s deputies...

Teenage trio lead sheriffa s deputies on high-speed chase; driver arrested

Next Story Prev Story
30 min ago Read more: Victorville Daily Press

Authorities arrested a 16-year-old boy and detained two teenage passengers who led sheriff's deputies on a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle Wednesday evening. The chase, while brief, took Victorville Sheriff's Station deputies from an area near Bear Valley and Amargosa roads to a residential neighborhood just off of La Mesa Road, where the suspects fled on foot before being apprehended.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Victorville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Christopher Clary 45 min CHRISTOPHER CLARY 1
Chris King 50 min CHRIS KING 1
Susan King 55 min SUSAN KING 1
Tonja Rogers 57 min TONJA ROGERS 1
Andrew Minder 1 hr ANDREW MINDER 1
Sunny Jack Simmons 1 hr SUNNY JACK SIMMONS 1
Noah Dwayne Ross 1 hr NOAH ROSS 1
See all Victorville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Victorville Forum Now

Victorville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Victorville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Supreme Court
 

Victorville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,665 • Total comments across all topics: 280,274,837

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC