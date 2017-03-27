Strong winds leave destruction in the...

Strong winds leave destruction in their wake in High Desert

Downed trees, power outages and low visibility ruled the day Thursday as strong winds pummeled the High Desert. Some of their damage became even more evident on Friday.

