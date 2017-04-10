Stoking Eastera s message

For nearly 40 years, businessman Bart Strittmatter said he's been selling stoves while spreading the message of Easter in the process. The owner of Country Oak & Stoves, Strittmatter, 73, told the Daily Press he's woven the “message of God's love” into every commercial he's ever narrated and tries to share the same message, “as the Lord leads,” with those visiting his store.

