Southern California Logistics Airport Marks Construction Milestone
Victorville Marks Construction Milestone at Southern California Logistics Airport; Continues to Attract Manufacturing Users and Jobs to the Inland Empire's High Desert Region Facility is anticipated to generate 200 new jobs and a total of 700 ancillary jobs in the greater Victor Valley Victorville, CA - March 22 marked a significant construction milestone for Stirling Development as walls were set in place on Distribution Centre 18 . City of Victorville and County of San Bernardino officials, the entire Stirling Development team, 70 on-site construction workers, in addition to other guests took part in the event.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Empire California.
Add your comments below
Victorville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does anybody have room for
|Mar 31
|Tryitout
|2
|Operation Baby Face snares nine in Tulare Count...
|Mar 28
|Cookcoo
|7
|Chase Merritt's family (Nov '14)
|Mar 27
|Buzz
|3
|Amber Michelle Sperberg
|Mar 26
|AMBER
|1
|Tulare County Sheriff's Department Above The Law ? (Mar '15)
|Mar 25
|Conversate
|38
|Phelan man held on $500,00 bail for alleged ass...
|Mar 25
|Lynne Huffman
|2
|High school student arrested for alleged robber...
|Mar 20
|Suggest 45
|4
Find what you want!
Search Victorville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC