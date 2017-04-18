Search warrant nets weapons, drugs and cash in Victorville
Ontario Police arrested three men and a woman suspected of possessing and selling drugs at a local home last Friday, authorities said. Gilberto Morales, 39, of Upland, Arturo Arredondo, 43, of Victorville, Brent Edgington, 40, of Phelan, and Norma Cerda, 28, of Adelanto, were arrested after Ontario PD gang and narcotics officers served a search warrant a home in the 16300 block of Appletree Lane in Victorville last week.
