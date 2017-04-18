Sales Tax Aimed at Saving CA Fire Protection District
April 18--BARSTOW, CA -- The City Council took the last step needed to place a sales tax measure expected to keep the Barstow Fire Protection District solvent on the ballot this fall. With a unanimous vote Monday, the Council adopted a resolution calling for a special election to present a half-cent sales tax measure to voters in November.
