Ribka Ethiopian Cuisine - A Gem on the Road to Vegas
Should hunger strike as you're rolling along the I-15 approaching Victorville, it might seem as though the only options are fast food or chain restaurants. Fortunately, there are alternatives, as hidden gems can turn up, provided you know where to look.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Victorville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Phelan to get roads paved (Oct '08)
|17 hr
|Govt Mule
|7
|Does anybody have room for
|Mar 31
|Tryitout
|2
|Operation Baby Face snares nine in Tulare Count...
|Mar 28
|Cookcoo
|7
|Chase Merritt's family (Nov '14)
|Mar 27
|Buzz
|3
|Amber Michelle Sperberg
|Mar 26
|AMBER
|1
|Tulare County Sheriff's Department Above The Law ? (Mar '15)
|Mar 25
|Conversate
|38
|Phelan man held on $500,00 bail for alleged ass...
|Mar 25
|Lynne Huffman
|2
Find what you want!
Search Victorville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC