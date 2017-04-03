Postal Inspection Service launches investigation at Victorville home Tuesday
Authorities are remaining tight-lipped on details regarding an ongoing investigation, launched by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, at a local home Tuesday. The Daily Press received reports about “police presence” at a home in the 15800 block of Yosemite Street Tuesday afternoon.
