Officials ID, arrest man linked to shooting in Victorville on Tuesday

Wednesday Apr 12

Alex Emilio Rivera was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder at 11:50 a.m. Wednesday. San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department officials said Rivera was identified as the suspect in Tuesday's shooting, which sent the victim to a trauma center with gunshot wounds.

