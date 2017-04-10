Officials ID, arrest man linked to shooting in Victorville on Tuesday
Alex Emilio Rivera was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder at 11:50 a.m. Wednesday. San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department officials said Rivera was identified as the suspect in Tuesday's shooting, which sent the victim to a trauma center with gunshot wounds.
