New Jimmy Johna s in Victorville eyes May opening

1 hr ago Read more: Victorville Daily Press

Kim Van Nostran said she's excited about her family bringing a Jimmy John's sandwich shop to one of the busiest areas in the High Desert. Van Nostran, who will manage the new store located inside a Chevron ExtraMile Station in Victorville, told the Daily Press her family is eying a grand opening date of May 9 “if all goes well.” “We're right on Bear Valley Road next to The Mall of Victor Valley, so it's a great location,” Van Nostran said.

