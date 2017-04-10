New Hampton Inn Hotel in consideration for construction off Mariposa Road
Planning Commission staff voted unanimously to recommend the City Council approve building permits for the proposed construction of a new Hampton Inn Hotel in Victorville. If the recommendation gets approved, developers Mariposa Land Development, LLC are looking to build a four-story, 85-room Hampton Inn Hotel that would be located on a 1.56-acre lot on the northeast corner of Mariposa Road and Talpa Street, just north of the Southwest Gas facility.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.
Add your comments below
Victorville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jessica Renee Lunger
|2 hr
|JESSICA LUNGER
|2
|Shaun Lunger
|2 hr
|SHAUN LUNGER
|1
|Todd Anderson
|2 hr
|TODD ANDERSON
|1
|Freddy Lohmann
|2 hr
|FREDDY LOHMANN
|1
|Melissa Fenoff
|2 hr
|MELISSA FENOFF
|1
|Matthew Black
|2 hr
|MATTHEW BLACK
|1
|Oneness VS Trinity debate (the trinty is a lie) (Nov '11)
|10 hr
|dhex
|11
Find what you want!
Search Victorville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC