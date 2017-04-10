New Hampton Inn Hotel in consideration for construction off Mariposa Road

Planning Commission staff voted unanimously to recommend the City Council approve building permits for the proposed construction of a new Hampton Inn Hotel in Victorville. If the recommendation gets approved, developers Mariposa Land Development, LLC are looking to build a four-story, 85-room Hampton Inn Hotel that would be located on a 1.56-acre lot on the northeast corner of Mariposa Road and Talpa Street, just north of the Southwest Gas facility.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.