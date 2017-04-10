New Hampton Inn Hotel in consideratio...

New Hampton Inn Hotel in consideration for construction off Mariposa Road

Planning Commission staff voted unanimously to recommend the City Council approve building permits for the proposed construction of a new Hampton Inn Hotel in Victorville. If the recommendation gets approved, developers Mariposa Land Development, LLC are looking to build a four-story, 85-room Hampton Inn Hotel that would be located on a 1.56-acre lot on the northeast corner of Mariposa Road and Talpa Street, just north of the Southwest Gas facility.

