Motorcyclist dies in early Saturday morning crash
Authorities identified a 32-year-old motorcyclist who was killed after he collided into the back of another vehicle early Saturday morning. San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner Department officials said Richard Rosas, of Victorville, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred between Nisqualli Road and Cypress Avenue in Victorville.
