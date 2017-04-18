Meals on Wheels program in jeopardy, ...

Meals on Wheels program in jeopardy, Barstow program manager says

Next Story Prev Story
41 min ago Read more: Victorville Daily Press

The Barstow Senior Nutrition program, also known as Meals on Wheels, has seen a dramatic drop in donations and may not have the funding to provide home delivered meals in June. “While our Home Delivered Meal program is partially funded, we rely on voluntary donations from our clients and others to make up the rest of the funding needed for this program,” said Barstow Senior Nutrition Program Manager Maurice Lessard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Victorville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Puro LOCO PARK 13 Thu Wvnspv 2
Who is marketing online in Visalia? Apr 16 maudifyfresnoseo 1
Jeanette Atencio Apr 14 JEANETTE ATENCIO 1
Samuel Palmer Apr 14 SAMUEL PALMER 1
Teresa Buzbee Apr 14 TERESA BUZBEE 1
Kevin Polzin Apr 14 KEVIN POLZIN 1
Christine Martinez Apr 14 CHRISTINE MARTINEZ 1
See all Victorville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Victorville Forum Now

Victorville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Victorville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Victorville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,136 • Total comments across all topics: 280,470,417

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC