Meals on Wheels program in jeopardy, Barstow program manager says

The Barstow Senior Nutrition program, also known as Meals on Wheels, has seen a dramatic drop in donations and may not have the funding to provide home delivered meals in June. “While our Home Delivered Meal program is partially funded, we rely on voluntary donations from our clients and others to make up the rest of the funding needed for this program,” said Barstow Senior Nutrition Program Manager Maurice Lessard.

