Man rammed car into home in attempt to kill Victorville woman, police allege
ONTARIO >> A man was arrested after he allegedly rammed a vehicle into a home to reportedly kill a woman passenger in the car, Ontario police said. Jesse Valenzuela, 35, of Ontario was arrested on suspicion of reckless driving, attempted murder and domestic violence, according to a statement released by Sgt.
