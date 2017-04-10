Man in stolen vehicle dies after head...

Man in stolen vehicle dies after head-on crash during chase

Yesterday

Authorities said a man who led Sheriff's deputies on a brief pursuit in a stolen vehicle died after he crashed into another vehicle during the chase early Monday. The chase, which began near Main Street and Eleventh Avenue Monday morning, ended in a crash that left two people hospitalized and the suspect dead.

