Man collides twice while leading deputies on wild chase through Victorville, Adelanto
VICTORVILLE >> An 18-year-old man was taken into custody Friday after evading deputies by car and getting into two collisions, authorities say. Deputies found Thomas Buckner, 18, hiding after he ran away from the scene of the second collision, according to a San Bernardino County sheriff's news release that doesn't state where he is from or what he was arrested for.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.
Add your comments below
Victorville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sam's Club is located at 22500 Hwy 18. Apple Va... (May '12)
|15 hr
|LINDA C
|7
|Phelan to get roads paved (Oct '08)
|Apr 6
|Govt Mule
|7
|Does anybody have room for
|Mar 31
|Tryitout
|2
|Operation Baby Face snares nine in Tulare Count...
|Mar 28
|Cookcoo
|7
|Chase Merritt's family (Nov '14)
|Mar 27
|Buzz
|3
|Amber Michelle Sperberg
|Mar 26
|AMBER
|1
|Tulare County Sheriff's Department Above The Law ? (Mar '15)
|Mar 25
|Conversate
|38
Find what you want!
Search Victorville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC