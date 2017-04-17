Man arrested for battery after fight at Wal-Mart
A 24-year-old man was behind bars on suspicion of battery with serious injuries after a fight which broke out at the Hesperia Wal-Mart Saturday evening. Adelanto resident Dashean Antwan Wages was arrested at the Wal-Mart at 13401 Main Street around 7:30 p.m. Saturday after deputies responded to a fight inside the store.
