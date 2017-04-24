Man arrested after high-speed chase i...

Man arrested after high-speed chase in Victorville Thursday morning

Thursday Apr 27

Andrew Steven Adkins, 35, of Victorville, was arrested following the incident, which began near Seventh Street and La Paz Drive at 1:12 a.m. Thursday. San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department officials said Adkins, a convicted felon, was armed and driving recklessly during the chase.

