Man accused of drugging, sexually assaulting Victorville teen not criminally charged

The Barstow man accused of drugging and sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl he met in Victorville was not criminally charged by prosecutors. Barstow police arrested Johnathan Williams Griggs, 38, on suspicion of rape of a drugged victim and oral copulation of a minor on April 13. However, booking records show he was held in “detention only” and did not have any scheduled court appearances for the alleged crimes.

