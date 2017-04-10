Lifestream blood drive at Azusa Pacific University
LifeStream will hold a community blood drive from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday at Azusa Pacific University, 15283 Pahute Ave., Victorville. Donors will receive a free cholesterol screening, mini physical and Gift of Life Donor Loyalty points that may be redeemed in the online donor store at www.LStream.org.
