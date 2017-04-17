Kiwanis Club plans mini golf fundraiser May 13
The Apple Valley Kiwanis Foundation will host a Miniature Golf Family FUN-draiser at 9 a.m. on May 13 at the Scandia Family Fun Center in Victorville. There will be miniature golf for all ages, music, games, a free continental breakfast and each player will be entered into a prize drawing.
