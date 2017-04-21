Jury convicts Victorville man on murder charges Tuesday
A Victorville man was found guilty on Tuesday afternoon of killing a Hinkley couple two years ago, according to the District Attorney's office. Frank Joseph Covin was convicted of two counts of murder following a jury trial on Tuesday.
