Jury convicts Victorville man on murder charges Tuesday

26 min ago

A Victorville man was found guilty on Tuesday afternoon of killing a Hinkley couple two years ago, according to the District Attorney's office. Frank Joseph Covin was convicted of two counts of murder following a jury trial on Tuesday.

