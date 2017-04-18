Hot Box celebrates a Weed Daya in style
Thunderous applause filled the large, smoky building after cannabis celebrity Bobby Black declared it was 4:20 p.m. and time to party at High Desert Hot Box. Close to 2,000 visitors enjoyed an evening of music, food, art, entertainment and cannabis during the Hot Box at the San Bernardino County Fairgrounds in Victorville on April 20, known by many across the globe as "Weed Day."
