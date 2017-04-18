Gomez push for translation services d...

Gomez push for translation services denied by Victorville Council colleagues

5 hrs ago Read more: Victorville Daily Press

A “waste of time and money” is how some colleagues described Councilwoman Blanca Gomez's request for translation services during a Tuesday night City Council meeting. Based on a community assessment brought to the Council on April 4, Gomez said over 48 percent of Victorville residents are Hispanic.

