Gomez push for translation services denied by Victorville Council colleagues
A “waste of time and money” is how some colleagues described Councilwoman Blanca Gomez's request for translation services during a Tuesday night City Council meeting. Based on a community assessment brought to the Council on April 4, Gomez said over 48 percent of Victorville residents are Hispanic.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.
Add your comments below
Victorville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Puro LOCO PARK 13
|Thu
|Wvnspv
|2
|Who is marketing online in Visalia?
|Apr 16
|maudifyfresnoseo
|1
|Jeanette Atencio
|Apr 14
|JEANETTE ATENCIO
|1
|Samuel Palmer
|Apr 14
|SAMUEL PALMER
|1
|Teresa Buzbee
|Apr 14
|TERESA BUZBEE
|1
|Kevin Polzin
|Apr 14
|KEVIN POLZIN
|1
|Christine Martinez
|Apr 14
|CHRISTINE MARTINEZ
|1
Find what you want!
Search Victorville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC