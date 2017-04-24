Get ready to grow: High Desert poised for next wave of growth
Economists Sean Flynn and Christopher Thornberg painted a rosy picture of the economy's future on Thursday morning, but warned President Trump's administration may bring a level of uncertainty. The annual High Desert Economic Summit at the Hilton Garden Inn in Victorville welcomed business, civic and regional leaders who heard several speakers - including keynote speakers Flynn and Thornberg -share their global, national and regional insights on the economy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.
Add your comments below
Victorville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tulare County Sheriff's Department Above The Law ? (Mar '15)
|16 hr
|Storm
|44
|Puro LOCO PARK 13
|Wed
|Well Well
|3
|Who is marketing online in Visalia?
|Apr 16
|maudifyfresnoseo
|1
|Jeanette Atencio
|Apr 14
|JEANETTE ATENCIO
|1
|Samuel Palmer
|Apr 14
|SAMUEL PALMER
|1
|Teresa Buzbee
|Apr 14
|TERESA BUZBEE
|1
|Kevin Polzin
|Apr 14
|KEVIN POLZIN
|1
Find what you want!
Search Victorville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC