Get ready to grow: High Desert poised for next wave of growth

Economists Sean Flynn and Christopher Thornberg painted a rosy picture of the economy's future on Thursday morning, but warned President Trump's administration may bring a level of uncertainty. The annual High Desert Economic Summit at the Hilton Garden Inn in Victorville welcomed business, civic and regional leaders who heard several speakers - including keynote speakers Flynn and Thornberg -share their global, national and regional insights on the economy.

