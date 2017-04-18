Genealogical Society to meet Wednesday

Genealogical Society to meet Wednesday

The Hi-Desert Genealogical Society will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Elks Lodge , 14041 Hesperia Road, Victorville. During the meeting, Mary Gaborko will be speaking on the topic "How to Create Your Family Story," and sharing some of her family genealogy scrapbooks.

