Genealogical Society to meet Wednesday
The Hi-Desert Genealogical Society will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Elks Lodge , 14041 Hesperia Road, Victorville. During the meeting, Mary Gaborko will be speaking on the topic "How to Create Your Family Story," and sharing some of her family genealogy scrapbooks.
