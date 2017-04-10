Four arson suspects in Apple Valley W...

Four arson suspects in Apple Valley Wal-Mart fire arrested

Three men and one woman were arrested on suspicion of setting a fire in the Apple Valley Wal-Mart on April 2. San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department officials identified Victoria Gayosso, 29, Jessi Cardenas, 31, Artel Brown, 24, and Earl Turner, 22, all of Victorville, as the four who were arrested and booked into the High Desert Detention Center on Monday. Just before 8 a.m. on April 2, deputies from the Apple Valley Sheriff's Station responded to a report of a fire at the Wal-Mart, 20251 Highway 18, and Apple Valley Fire Protection District officials arrived five minutes later.

