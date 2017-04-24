Fontana company faces illegal wastewa...

Fontana company faces illegal wastewater dumping charges

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 24 Read more: Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

A federal Grand Jury handed down a 12-count indictment last week accusing a Fontana company of violating the clean water act. The indictment names Starlight Reclamation Environmental Services, Inc., along with company owner and president Christopher Jaramillo, 47, of Victorville; former company vice president Robert Conn, 74, of Torrance; former plant operator Andrew Hucks, 29, who at one time was resident of Riverside but now lives in another state; and another former plant operator Fernando Torres, 40, who was a resident of San Bernardino but is now believed to be living in the Central Valley.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Victorville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Tulare County Sheriff's Department Above The Law ? (Mar '15) 12 hr Storm 44
Puro LOCO PARK 13 Wed Well Well 3
Who is marketing online in Visalia? Apr 16 maudifyfresnoseo 1
Jeanette Atencio Apr 14 JEANETTE ATENCIO 1
Samuel Palmer Apr 14 SAMUEL PALMER 1
Teresa Buzbee Apr 14 TERESA BUZBEE 1
Kevin Polzin Apr 14 KEVIN POLZIN 1
See all Victorville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Victorville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for San Bernardino County was issued at April 27 at 1:55PM PDT

Victorville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Victorville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Victorville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,417 • Total comments across all topics: 280,608,285

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC