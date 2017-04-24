Five arrested on suspicion of murderi...

Five arrested on suspicion of murdering 21-year-old Victorville man

1 hr ago Read more: Victorville Daily Press

Officials arrested five locals Friday on suspicion of murdering a 21-year-old Victorville man whose family said he was shot while waiting to wish his grandmother a happy birthday. San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department officials identified five suspects who allegedly shot and killed Johnny Lasoya last Wednesday in front of a home in the 22300 block of Hurons Avenue in Apple Valley.

Victorville, CA

