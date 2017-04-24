Five arrested on suspicion of murdering 21-year-old Victorville man
Officials arrested five locals Friday on suspicion of murdering a 21-year-old Victorville man whose family said he was shot while waiting to wish his grandmother a happy birthday. San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department officials identified five suspects who allegedly shot and killed Johnny Lasoya last Wednesday in front of a home in the 22300 block of Hurons Avenue in Apple Valley.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.
Add your comments below
Victorville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sam's Club is located at 22500 Hwy 18. Apple Va... (May '12)
|15 hr
|Ness
|8
|Tulare County Sheriff's Department Above The Law ? (Mar '15)
|Apr 27
|Storm
|44
|Puro LOCO PARK 13
|Apr 26
|Well Well
|3
|Who is marketing online in Visalia?
|Apr 16
|maudifyfresnoseo
|1
|Jeanette Atencio
|Apr 14
|JEANETTE ATENCIO
|1
|Samuel Palmer
|Apr 14
|SAMUEL PALMER
|1
|Teresa Buzbee
|Apr 14
|TERESA BUZBEE
|1
Find what you want!
Search Victorville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC