Family displaced after fire tears through Victorville condo Friday

San Bernardino County Fire Department personnel responded to reports of a stove fire at a condo in the 18300 block of Burning Tree Drive at 12:22 p.m. Friday. Although firefighters made quick work of the blaze, the flames damaged a downstairs unit, County Fire spokesman Eric Sherwin said.

