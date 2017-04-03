Dept. of Education: Westech College non-compliant with Title IV requirements
Federal education officials had found recently shuttered Westech College seriously non-compliant with Title IV requirements, leading to its transfer to a heightened cash monitoring program, a U.S. Department of Education spokesman said Wednesday. In December, DOE officials conducted a program review at the for-profit trade school and identified that Westech also had failed to pay refunds and complaints indicated lacking financial and administrative capability.
