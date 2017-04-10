Crisis care: Residential treatment facility breaks ground in...
The second crisis residential treatment facility in San Bernardino County and first in the High Desert ceremoniously broke ground Thursday, expected to treat individuals with mental health and/or co-occurring substance use disorders when operational at the beginning of next year. The $6.6 million facility, on the northwest corner of Hesperia Road and Sunhill Drive, was lauded by policymakers and stakeholders as a lower-cost, community-centered treatment option that should ultimately reduce emergency room visits, hospitalizations and incarcerations.
