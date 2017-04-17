Couple accused of assaulting Green Tr...

Couple accused of assaulting Green Tree Inn staff

Keisha Marie Liendo, 21, and Joseph Lamont Smith, 31, were arrested following the incident, which occurred at the Green Tree Inn in the 14100 block of Green Tree Boulevard. Authorities said Liendo bit a housekeeper while Smith punched a security guard during an altercation on Friday afternoon.

