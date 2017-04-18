Child Support Services schedules limited Saturday hours in Victorville, Loma Linda
San Bernardino County Department of Child Support Services will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, as well as May 20 and June 3, at the Loma Linda and Victorville offices for the convenience of parents. No appointments are necessary and all walk-in customers are welcome.
