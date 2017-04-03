Calm prevails as Victorville City Council meeting goes off without a hitch

After a chaotic meeting two weeks ago that featured talk of censures, lawsuits, a cooling off break and extra law enforcement, residents weren't sure what to expect when the City Council met again Tuesday night. But this time the meeting went off without a hitch. The City Council voted 4-1 to approve a proposed zone change from general commercial to heavy mechanical for anticipated development of the warehouse on the southeast corner of Hesperia Road and Nisqually Road in Victorville.

