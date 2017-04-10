Barstow man accused of drugging, rapi...

Barstow man accused of drugging, raping Victorville teen

Read more: Victorville Daily Press

A Barstow man accused of drugging and sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl he met in Victorville is expected to appear before a judge Monday if criminally charged by prosecutors. Barstow police arrested Johnathan Williams Griggs, 38, on suspicion of rape of a drugged victim and oral copulation of a minor after he was found hiding in the bathroom of a home in the 1900 block of Yosemite Court on Thursday afternoon.

