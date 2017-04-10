Authorities identify Victorville man killed in crash during pursuit in Hesperia
Authorities identified the Victorville man who died after leading sheriff's deputies on a brief pursuit in a stolen vehicle Monday that ended in a head-on collision and hospitalized two others. San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner officials said James Matthew Long, 26, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash after directly driving into the path of oncoming traffic and causing the head-on collision.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.
Add your comments below
Victorville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jeanette Atencio
|Apr 14
|JEANETTE ATENCIO
|1
|Samuel Palmer
|Apr 14
|SAMUEL PALMER
|1
|Teresa Buzbee
|Apr 14
|TERESA BUZBEE
|1
|Kevin Polzin
|Apr 14
|KEVIN POLZIN
|1
|Christine Martinez
|Apr 14
|CHRISTINE MARTINEZ
|1
|Christy Kidwell
|Apr 14
|CHRISTY KIDWELL
|1
|Jennifer Schmidthuber
|Apr 14
|JENNIFER S
|1
Find what you want!
Search Victorville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC