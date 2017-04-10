Authorities identify Victorville man ...

Authorities identify Victorville man killed in crash during pursuit in Hesperia

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 13 Read more: Victorville Daily Press

Authorities identified the Victorville man who died after leading sheriff's deputies on a brief pursuit in a stolen vehicle Monday that ended in a head-on collision and hospitalized two others. San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner officials said James Matthew Long, 26, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash after directly driving into the path of oncoming traffic and causing the head-on collision.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Victorville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jeanette Atencio Apr 14 JEANETTE ATENCIO 1
Samuel Palmer Apr 14 SAMUEL PALMER 1
Teresa Buzbee Apr 14 TERESA BUZBEE 1
Kevin Polzin Apr 14 KEVIN POLZIN 1
Christine Martinez Apr 14 CHRISTINE MARTINEZ 1
Christy Kidwell Apr 14 CHRISTY KIDWELL 1
Jennifer Schmidthuber Apr 14 JENNIFER S 1
See all Victorville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Victorville Forum Now

Victorville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Victorville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Victorville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,400 • Total comments across all topics: 280,344,583

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC