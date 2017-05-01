Authorities ID Victorville motorcycli...

Authorities ID Victorville motorcyclist killed in collision on Amargosa Road

Sunday Apr 30

Around 1:20 p.m. Saturday, Chet Govan was travelling northbound on Amargosa, north of Bear Valley Road, when he lost control of his Honda CBR 1000 motorcycle while going into the left hand curve, San Bernardino County Sheriff's officials said. Govan's motorcycle went down and he was thrown from it, sliding on the roadway and striking the guardrail posts, from which he suffered major injuries, authorities said.

Victorville, CA

