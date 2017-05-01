Authorities ID Victorville motorcyclist killed in collision on Amargosa Road
Around 1:20 p.m. Saturday, Chet Govan was travelling northbound on Amargosa, north of Bear Valley Road, when he lost control of his Honda CBR 1000 motorcycle while going into the left hand curve, San Bernardino County Sheriff's officials said. Govan's motorcycle went down and he was thrown from it, sliding on the roadway and striking the guardrail posts, from which he suffered major injuries, authorities said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.
Add your comments below
Victorville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Farmersville Teen Convicted of 1st Degree Murder (Aug '12)
|Mon
|NSVk
|13
|Sam's Club is located at 22500 Hwy 18. Apple Va... (May '12)
|Mon
|Jerry
|9
|Tulare County Sheriff's Department Above The Law ? (Mar '15)
|Apr 27
|Storm
|44
|Puro LOCO PARK 13
|Apr 26
|Well Well
|3
|Who is marketing online in Visalia?
|Apr 16
|maudifyfresnoseo
|1
|Jeanette Atencio
|Apr 14
|JEANETTE ATENCIO
|1
|Samuel Palmer
|Apr 14
|SAMUEL PALMER
|1
Find what you want!
Search Victorville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC