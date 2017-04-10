Authorities arrest Phelan man in stolen vehicle Sunday
Authorities said a 22-year-old Phelan man was arrested after he was allegedly found in a stolen vehicle late Sunday. Alejandro Isaac Leon was arrested after San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department officials found him driving a stolen 1990 Honda Accord near Amargosa and Bear Valley roads on Sunday night.
