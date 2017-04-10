Assemblyman fears gas tax will do a l...

Assemblyman fears gas tax will do a lasting damagea to California economy

Jay Obernolte doesn't think California has an issue collecting taxes, it's how that money gets used once it's in lawmaker's hands that's the cause for concern. Speaking to the Victorville Rotary Club on Tuesday, the 33rd District Assemblyman spent most of his time addressing the recently passed SB 1 that will raise gas taxes and vehicle registration fees to pay for major road repairs throughout the state.

