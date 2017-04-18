Apple Valley man accused of setting estranged wifea s car on fire
An Apple Valley man accused of setting his estranged wife's vehicle on fire is expected to be arraigned in a Victorville courtroom Friday if criminally charged by prosecutors. San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department deputies arrested Mark Anthony Brown, 57, on suspicion of arson Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.
