AESD conflicted over timeline to close Taylion Academya s San Bernardino center

Charter school campuses across the state are being shut down due to a recent California Supreme Court ruling, and Adelanto Elementary School District's Taylion Academy is one of the latest to be affected. A January Court decision led to the sweeping closure of charter centers that operate outside the boundaries of the local districts that authorize them, which includes several popular High Desert sites like AESD's Taylion and Victor Valley Union High School District's Options for Youth Victor Valley and Excelsior charter schools.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.