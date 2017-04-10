Adelanto detaineea s death Thursday m...

Adelanto detaineea s death Thursday marks fifth since July

Next Story Prev Story
54 min ago Read more: Victorville Daily Press

Officials said a detainee at the Adelanto Detention Center died late Thursday at a local hospital, the second death at the facility in as many weeks and the fifth since July 2016. Sergio Alonso Lopez passed away late Thursday after he was transported to Victor Valley Global Medical Center due to internal bleeding, according to a statement from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Victorville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jeanette Atencio 9 hr JEANETTE ATENCIO 1
Samuel Palmer 9 hr SAMUEL PALMER 1
Teresa Buzbee 9 hr TERESA BUZBEE 1
Kevin Polzin 11 hr KEVIN POLZIN 1
Christine Martinez 13 hr CHRISTINE MARTINEZ 1
Christy Kidwell 13 hr CHRISTY KIDWELL 1
Jennifer Schmidthuber 16 hr JENNIFER S 1
See all Victorville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Victorville Forum Now

Victorville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Victorville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Victorville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,723 • Total comments across all topics: 280,300,604

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC