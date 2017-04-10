Adelanto detaineea s death Thursday marks fifth since July
Officials said a detainee at the Adelanto Detention Center died late Thursday at a local hospital, the second death at the facility in as many weeks and the fifth since July 2016. Sergio Alonso Lopez passed away late Thursday after he was transported to Victor Valley Global Medical Center due to internal bleeding, according to a statement from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials.
