a Slasher dada from Victorville sentenced to 21 years to life
A father who faced multiple life prison terms after slashing his three young daughters with a box cutter nearly a decade ago has been sentenced, court records show. Esteban Saracho, 37, pleaded no contest last week to three felony counts of aggravated mayhem in connection to the incident that occurred inside a suite at the Red Roof Inn in March 2009 and left the victims with severe injuries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.
Add your comments below
Victorville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Phelan to get roads paved (Oct '08)
|Thu
|Govt Mule
|7
|Does anybody have room for
|Mar 31
|Tryitout
|2
|Operation Baby Face snares nine in Tulare Count...
|Mar 28
|Cookcoo
|7
|Chase Merritt's family (Nov '14)
|Mar 27
|Buzz
|3
|Amber Michelle Sperberg
|Mar 26
|AMBER
|1
|Tulare County Sheriff's Department Above The Law ? (Mar '15)
|Mar 25
|Conversate
|38
|Phelan man held on $500,00 bail for alleged ass...
|Mar 25
|Lynne Huffman
|2
Find what you want!
Search Victorville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC