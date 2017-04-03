a Slasher dada from Victorville sentenced to 21 years to life

A father who faced multiple life prison terms after slashing his three young daughters with a box cutter nearly a decade ago has been sentenced, court records show. Esteban Saracho, 37, pleaded no contest last week to three felony counts of aggravated mayhem in connection to the incident that occurred inside a suite at the Red Roof Inn in March 2009 and left the victims with severe injuries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.