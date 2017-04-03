a No longer a ghost towna

A row of buildings once boarded up and abandoned along a piece of Historic Route 66 were alive and well during the third annual Oro Grande Days celebration on Saturday and Sunday. Hundreds of visitors from across the High Desert - along with some from neighboring communities and even a few foreigners - turned out for the Old West celebration, featuring live entertainment and rows of vendors selling barbequed foods and handmade items.

