5 arrested in connection with Apple Valley mana s slaying

5 arrested in connection with Apple Valley man's slaying

Five people were arrested on suspicion of murder on Friday in connection with shooting death of a 21-year-old Apple Valley man, sheriff's officials said. Anthony Espinoza, 23, of Victorville, Rae Espinoza, 19, of Victorville, Joseph Martinez, 20, of Victorville and Devin Ross, 18, of Phelan were all arrested, as was a 17-year-old Phelan boy.

