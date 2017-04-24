5 arrested in connection with Apple Valley mana s slaying
Five people were arrested on suspicion of murder on Friday in connection with shooting death of a 21-year-old Apple Valley man, sheriff's officials said. Anthony Espinoza, 23, of Victorville, Rae Espinoza, 19, of Victorville, Joseph Martinez, 20, of Victorville and Devin Ross, 18, of Phelan were all arrested, as was a 17-year-old Phelan boy.
